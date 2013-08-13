Six people were killed in southern Texas on Monday when a stolen truck pursued by the state highway patrol sped through an intersection and struck multiple vehicles, authorities said.

A Texas Highway Patrol sergeant was engaged in a high-speed chase with the truck at the time of the accident, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday. An earlier statement by the state said the truck had been stolen from the Alton Police Department, but police on Tuesday amended their statement to clarify that the stolen truck was not a police vehicle.

The state agency is investigating the crash, which occurred northwest of Mission, Texas, near the Mexican border. Alton is just north of Mission.

The sergeant gave chase, the statement said, and when the stolen truck sped through an intersection, it struck at least three vehicles, killing six passengers.

The suspect fled from the truck after the crash but was quickly apprehended, the statement said.

The crash also injured several other motorists, who were transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said. They did not immediately release the names of the suspect, the dead or the injured.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)

(This story was refiled after Department of Public Safety officially corrected that truck was not a police vehicle)