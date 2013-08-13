Four children and two adults were killed in South Texas on Monday when a stolen truck pursued by the state highway patrol sped through an intersection, causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said on Tuesday.

Two girls and two boys along with two adults were killed when their Chevrolet Suburban was struck by a stolen truck driven by Hector Ramirez, 18, during a high-speed chase, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The department said those killed in the crash were Jose Luis Ortiz, 55; Olga Lidia Morales-Cardoza, 35; Elias, 1; Fernanda, 3; Ricardo, 5; and Jose, 6, all from Penitas. The children in the Suburban shared the last name of Ortiz.

Jesus Ortiz, 3, was also injured in the Suburban, the department said in a statement.

Ramirez attempted to flee the scene, but was captured and remains in a local hospital, it added. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it expects to file charges against Ramirez once he is released from the hospital.

Two women, aged 42 and 39, and two boys, aged 5 and 8, were also injured in two other vehicles involved in the crash.

Investigators said Ramirez stole the truck from a resident in Alton.

The state agency is investigating the crash, which occurred northwest of Mission, Texas, near the Mexican border. Alton is just north of Mission.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Wisconsin,; Editing by Greg McCune and Richard Chang)