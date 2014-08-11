HOUSTON A teenager, his parents and uncle were among six people killed when a speeding vehicle pursued by police slammed into their car outside Houston, killing both drivers and their passengers, police said.

The Sunday night incident near Dickinson, about 25 miles southeast of Houston, started when police tried to pull over a Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle that was swerving and driving without headlights. The driver sped up to about 100 mph (160 kph) when the officer activated his emergency lights, Dickinson Police Captain Jay Jaekel said.

"He was going so fast my guy couldn't keep up," Jaekel told reporters on Monday.

The driver of the SUV was Juan Garcia Ahuezoteco, 23, who had an outstanding felony warrant for driving while intoxicated, police said. He was killed in the crash along with his passenger, Alejandro Molina, whose age was unknown.

The victims in the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, were identified as Rafael Guerrero, 41, and his wife Alejandra Guerrero, 38; their 15-year-old son whose name is being withheld; and the boy's uncle, Gilberto Ortega, Jr. 25. Police did not name the driver of the car.

(Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Andrew Hay and Richard Chang)