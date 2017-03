An autopsy on a black woman found hanged in a Texas jail after being arrested following a traffic stop is consistent with suicide, the Waller County assistant district attorney told a news conference on Thursday.

Waller County has not asked for and does not intend to seek a second autopsy in the death of Sandra Bland, 28, said Assistant District Attorney Warren Diepraam.

