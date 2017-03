Demonstrators hold signs of Sandra Bland and Kindra Chapman, both of whom died in custody, during a rally against police violence in New York July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is aware of the death of a black woman in a Texas jail days after her widely publicized arrest after a traffic stop, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to comment further on the death of Sandra Bland, citing the ongoing local investigation.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)