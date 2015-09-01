A Texas sheriff's office said on Monday it was working to complete an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by two deputies, as video broadcast on local media appeared to show the man with at least one hand in the air before he was killed.

Gilbert Flores, 41, was shot on Friday by two Bexar County deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in Northwest San Antonio, the San Antonio Express-News and KSAT-12 television station reported.

The sheriff's office told local media that, when the officers got to the home, they found a man with a knife, a woman with a slash wound and an 18-month-old baby.

Authorities said the man refused deputies' attempts to take him into custody and a Taser could not subdue him, the Express-News reported. At some point during the struggle, both officers used their service weapons, killing the suspect, the sheriff's office said, according to the news reports.

Video of the incident obtained by KSAT-12 shows the deputies following the man but keeping a distance, and at one point the man is seen raising one arm in the air, while the other arm is obscured by a utility pole.

At least two shots can be heard. The video was shot by a cellphone from what appears to be a yard down the street.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment on Monday about the video or the shooting.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff's office said "we are diligently working to complete the investigation ... We want to get this right for the Flores family, our deputies and their families."

It also criticized KSAT-12, calling the broadcast of the incident and Flores' death "unethical."

The station said it decided to post the video in its entirety, including the moment Flores was shot, because it "allows for viewers to make their own decision."

The station also said the Bexar County sheriff and district attorney's office "have addressed the incident, and commented on the video, which calls into question whether the shooting was justified."

