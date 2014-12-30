DALLAS The wife of a man who killed a prosecutor’s wife in a revenge plot pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of capital murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Kim Williams, 48, said in the trial this month of her now estranged husband, Eric Williams, that she was his accomplice to the killings, in which he was the trigger man bent on revenge.

Eric Williams was convicted of murdering Cynthia McLelland and given the death penalty. He was also charged with murdering Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland, who was Cynthia's husband, and Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse.

Prosecutors said Eric Williams wanted to get back at McLelland and Hasse for obtaining a theft conviction that cost him his job and law license.

Hasse was gunned down outside the Kaufman County Courthouse on Jan. 31, 2013, and the McLellands were fatally shot inside their home on March 30, 2013.

Kim Williams said at the trial for Eric Williams that he began making a mental hit list of people involved in his prosecution.

She added that Cynthia McLelland was not on that list but her husband later told her he considered McLelland "collateral damage."

Members of the McLelland family took the stand after the plea deal was announced and thanked Williams for her cooperation with authorities and "riveting" testimony.

Nathan Foreman, Cynthia's son, said he believed Williams' sentence was fair and that the family can now move on with their lives.

"I'm glad this deal has happened and we don’t have to go through another trial," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech)