Former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Eric Williams is pictured in this booking photo courtesy of the Kaufman County Sheriff.

ROCKWALL, Texas A Texas jury found a former justice of the peace accused of shooting dead two Texas prosecutors guilty of capital murder on Thursday, after a prosecutor called him "a ruthless killing machine" who had carefully plotted his crimes.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Eric Williams, 47, who was charged with shooting dead District Attorney Mike McLelland, his wife, Cynthia, and Kaufman County Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse in 2013.

The jury, which took less than two hours to reach its verdict, will hear evidence Monday in the sentencing phase.

Williams was convicted of killing Cynthia McLelland as he took revenge against the two prosecutors who obtained a theft conviction that cost Williams his job and law license.

Hasse was gunned down outside the Kaufman County Courthouse on Jan. 31, 2013. The McLellands were killed inside their home on March 30, 2013.

Prosecutors said Williams broke into the McLellands' home armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and became an "efficient and effective, ruthless killing machine."

Williams shot Cynthia McLelland, who was standing in the living room, wearing a nightgown, to avoid leaving any witnesses, prosecutors said.

"She saw what was coming and raised her arm, but she didn't have a chance and she was struck down," prosecutor Toby Shook said in closing arguments.

Williams then opened fire on Mike McLelland, shooting him multiple times, even after he collapsed to the floor.

Defense attorney Matthew Seymour said during closing arguments the case was built on circumstantial evidence because a murder weapon has never been found and there were no witnesses to the McLelland murders.

Federal investigators testified that they uncovered a cache of weapons in a storage locker with least 30 firearms, trunks filled with police-issued tactical gear and an improvised explosive device they said were linked to Williams.

The agents also said Williams purchased a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, a vehicle used by many police forces nationwide, which he used as a getaway car.

The defense team, who did not present any evidence during the trial, said they are prepared to call witnesses during the punishment phase next week.

Williams' wife, Kim, is also charged with capital murder and will be tried separately. No date has been set for her trial.

