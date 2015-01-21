Arnold Prieto is seen in an undated picture released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas. Prieto was convicted of stabbing three people to death with a screwdriver, including his great-uncle and great-aunt, in a San Antonio home robbery in 1993,... REUTERS/Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AUSTIN, Texas Texas plans to execute on Wednesday a man who was convicted of stabbing three people to death with a screwdriver, including his great-uncle and great-aunt, in a San Antonio home robbery in 1993.

Arnold Prieto's execution by injection is planned for 6 p.m. CST at the state's prison death chamber in Huntsville. If it takes place, Prieto, 41, will be the 519th person executed in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.

Prieto and two other men went to the home of Rodolfo Rodriguez, 72, and his wife, Virginia, 62, who cooked the visitors breakfast. Prieto and Jesse Hernandez then used screwdrivers to attack the couple, also killing Paula Moran, 92, who was in the house, the Texas Attorney General's Office said.

The three assailants, who had binged on cocaine, ransacked the house, stealing cash and goods valued at a few hundred dollars, it said.

Hernandez was under 18 years of age at the time of the crime and could not be sentenced to death because he was a minor. He is currently serving a life sentence.

The other person with the assailants, Lupe Hernandez, brother of Jesse, was not charged.

As of Wednesday morning, no appeals seeking a halt of Prieto's execution had been filed, according to local prosecutors and a search of court records.

"It really was a completely senseless crime," said Rico Valdez, a prosecutor in Bexar County, where the murders took place. "They could have obtained the property without resorting to this type of violence.

"It was so intimate. This was actually going up and stabbing people multiple times ... elderly people who were literally defenseless," Valdez said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by Bill Trott)