Manuel Vasquez is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Austin, Texas March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Handout

AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday executed a 46-year-old gang member convicted of murdering a woman because she would not pay extortion money demanded by the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.

Manuel Vasquez received a lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m. CDT, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Vasquez became the 522nd prisoner executed in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.

In his final statement, Vasquez said: "Yes sir, I want to say I love you to all my family and friends. Thank you Lord for your mercy and unconditional love. In Jesus' name I pray, Amen," according to the Department of Criminal Justice.

Vasquez and two co-defendants were convicted of strangling Juanita Ybarra, 51, in 1998 for not paying a 10 percent cut of her drug sales to the Mexican Mafia, the attorney general's office said.

The two co-defendents testified against Vasquez and received lesser sentences.

Vasquez had a long criminal history, including being part of a group that killed a man by pummeling him with a crowbar, dousing him with gasoline and setting him afire, the attorney general's office said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)