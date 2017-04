AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Thursday executed Robert Ladd, 57, who was convicted of bludgeoning and choking a woman to death in her home in 1996 and then setting her body on fire.

Ladd was pronounced dead at the state's death chamber in Huntsville at 7:02 p.m. CST after receiving a lethal injection, a prisons spokesman said.

