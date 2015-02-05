AUSTIN, Texas A man who was in a group of seven inmates behind one of the biggest prison escapes in Texas history was executed on Wednesday for taking part in the murder of a suburban Dallas police officer on Christmas Eve 2000, a prisons official said.

Donald Newbury, 52, was pronounced dead at the state's death chamber in Huntsville at 6:25 p.m. CST after receiving a lethal injection. He was the 521st person executed in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)