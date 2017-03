AUSTIN, Texas Texas on Wednesday executed a 46-year-old man, who was a gang member convicted of murdering a woman because she would not pay extortion money demanded by the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.

Manuel Vasquez received a lethal injection at the state's death chamber in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m. CDT, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)