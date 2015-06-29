DALLAS A 13-year-old Texas girl was arrested on Monday after a video that went viral showed her beating a classmate who was holding a toddler at a Dallas-area elementary school earlier this month, police said.

Rowlett police said the teenager faces a charge of third-degree felony injury to a child and a misdemeanor assault charge for the June 19 incident that left a 14-year-old girl and her 3-year-old cousin with scrapes and bruises.

The suspect's name was not released because she is a minor.

The one-minute video of the incident has had more than 1.2 million views on LiveLeak.com since it was posted on Thursday.

In the clip, the suspect is shown yanking the older teen from a bench by her hair, causing the toddler who was sitting on her lap to fall screaming to the ground.

The victim is then dragged to a grassy area and punched repeatedly.

Detective Cruz Hernandez told the Dallas Morning News that Rowlett police believe the attack was caused by a dispute during school hours.

"I find it concerning that young people today would videotape an attack of someone rather than taking that phone and calling 911," Hernandez said.

