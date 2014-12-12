DALLAS, Texas Three workers were killed when an electrical fire broke out in the parking garage of a Dallas skyscraper on Thursday, forcing about 2,800 people to evacuate, fire officials said.

The Dallas Fire Rescue Department said the three were working on a heating, ventilating and air-conditioning unit in the basement of Thanksgiving Tower, a 50-story high-rise building that houses commercial offices in downtown Dallas.

The fire broke out in the morning and it took firefighters several hours to find the bodies of the victims, who have not yet been identified, because of intense heat and heavy smoke.

Two other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The exact cause of the fire is unknown, the officials said.

