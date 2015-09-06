Two San Antonio, Texas high school football players are under investigation after they smashed into a referee during a game, according to local media.

In a play during John Jay High School's game on Friday, one of the team's defensive players ran into a referee's back, sending him to the ground, where another player dove on him, according to a video posted on the San Antonio Express News website.

The unidentified players were immediately ejected from the game, a 15-9 loss to Marble Falls High School, according to the San Antonio newspaper.

Two other John Jay High School players were ejected from the game shortly before the incident, the newspaper reported.

Northside Independent School District officials and officials with the University Interscholastic League, the state's high school competition organization, are investigating the incident, the newspaper said.

"The question of what instigated that is what we're trying to figure out," said Northside ISD athletic director Stan Laing in the newspaper report.

School and state officials were not immediately available for comment.

