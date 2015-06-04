SAN ANTONIO Two Texans have pleaded guilty in federal court to selling illegal immigrants admission to a non-recognized Native American tribe, telling them it would allow them to remain in the United States, officials said on Thursday.

Humberto Reveles, 60, who claimed to be the "grand chief" of the Yamassee Tribe, and Maria Isabel Lerma, 32, face up to 20 years in a federal prison for their fraudulent activity.

A lawyer for the two was not immediately available for comment.

The pair sold naturalization certificates, identification cards and driver’s licenses for the non-recognized tribe, adorning their fraudulent documents with phrases such as "U.S. Department of State Authorization," federal prosecutors in Texas said.

"The Yamassee is not a federally recognized Indian tribe, nor recognized by the U.S. Department of State," U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Reveles and Lerma opened an office in Brownsville, Texas, to meet prospective tribe members and sold them the useless documents, which they told them should be presented to federal immigration officials in support of their false immigration claims.

Authorities did not say how many people were taken in by the scheme.

Andrew Orwig, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, who prosecuted numerous immigration fraud cases, said the couple were creative.

"This is a little more ingenious than most of the schemes," he said.

"Unfortunately, though, this preys on people who are uninformed and perhaps not well educated."

