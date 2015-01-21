AUSTIN, Texas A suspected smuggler in a group allegedly bringing drugs over the border from Mexico was fatally shot on Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Texas town of Chapeno, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

"As agents secured the narcotics load, one agent searching the area for smugglers came under fire," the office said, adding the agent returned fire and struck the suspected smuggler.

There was no information immediately available on the identity of the person who was killed.

The south Texas area has seen a stepped-up U.S. security presence since last year when it was a focal point of a flood of unaccompanied minors, mostly from Central America, coming over the border and creating what the White House described as a "humanitarian crisis."

The border town of Chapeno is about 200 miles south of San Antonio.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey and Peter Cooney)