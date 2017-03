HOUSTON Three people were critically burned when a house exploded near a city north of Houston on Tuesday, with the blast felt for miles, officials said.

Video footage of the scene provided by television station KHOU showed the structure reduced to splinters near the city of Willis, about 50 miles (80 kms) north of Houston. Investigators have not yet pinpointed a cause for the blast.

