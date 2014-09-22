HOUSTON Texas captured a convicted killer on Monday eight hours after he broke out of prison in Amarillo by scaling a fence and dodging gunfire.

Marvin Garcia, 34, was spotted by a search plane as he jumped from a northbound train 30 to 40 miles (50 to 65 kms) from the Neal Unit penitentiary. Garcia was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2008 homicide committed in the Houston area.

He worked as a prison cafeteria worker and escaped in the predawn hours. A corrections officer fired six rounds at him as he scaled the fence.

"We serve food very early in the morning and it appears he was walking to that job when he bolted to the fence," said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Multiple agencies and tracker dogs searched for Garcia.

"It does not appear he was shot, but he does have some lacerations," Clark said.

Garcia was to be arraigned on Monday for felony escape charges and transferred to another maximum-security facility. The Neal Unit in Amarillo will review its procedures, prison officials said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz)