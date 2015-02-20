Former Marine Eddie Ray Routh enters the court after a break during his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas February 19, 2015. REUTERS/LM Otero/Pool

AUSTIN, Texas A psychologist testified in court on Friday that the man charged with murdering U.S. Navy sniper Chris Kyle and another man on a Texas shooting range two years ago has been faking schizophrenia and knew what he did was wrong, media reports said.

Eddie Ray Routh, 27, is accused of shooting Kyle, whose best-selling autobiography was turned into the hit movie "American Sniper, and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield at the range about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Fort Worth.

Defense attorneys, who have not disputed that Routh repeatedly shot the two men in February 2013, are seeking to have Routh declared innocent by reason of insanity.

On Friday, psychologist Randall Price testified for the prosecution in a rural court in Stephenville, a day after a forensic psychiatrist for the defense told the jury that he found Routh had paranoid schizophrenia and showed signs of psychosis that could not be faked.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Price as saying: "He (Routh) did know what he was doing was wrong, and he did it anyway." Routh has been faking schizophrenia and knew what he did was wrong.

Price testified Routh does not meet the state's legal definition of insanity but has a paranoid personality disorder made worse by his heavy drug use, the reports said.

Closing arguments in the case are expected as early as Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The trial has focused renewed attention on Kyle, who is considered by many in his home state of Texas a hero, and on the movie "American Sniper," which has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool)