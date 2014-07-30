HOUSTON One person has been arrested and more than 100,000 marijuana plants were being eradicated from a sprawling operation in one of the largest pot farming cases in Texas history, police said on Wednesday.

The farm, which covered 29 fields, was discovered by a deer hunter in Goodrich, about 65 miles northeast of Houston, during the weekend. The marijuana plants have an estimated value of about $175 million, police said.

Prison inmates on work duty have been loading the extracted plants into trailers under the supervision of officers.

"There were some tents and homemade irrigation," Captain Rickie Childers of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said of the operation. "It wasn't like irrigation you see in crop fields. These were handheld pumps taking water from the creek."

The operation found in Goodrich is slightly smaller than all of the 147,227 marijuana plants Texas authorities confiscated last year, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

