DALLAS A 76-year-old Dallas man was convicted of capital murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his neighbors last year because of a months-long feud about their dog's waste on his porch.

A jury found that Chung Kim fatally shot his neighbor Michelle Jackson, 31, on February 4, as she stood on her balcony above his apartment. Kim then went upstairs to her residence and shot and killed her boyfriend, Jamie Stafford, 31.

The couple's dog would relieve itself on their balcony, causing the urine and feces to drip down Kim's balcony each time they washed it, according to court records.

Kim told CBS 11 in Dallas/Fort Worth from jail, shortly after his arrest, that the shooting of Stafford was in self-defense but that he could not remember shooting Jackson because he suffered a blackout.

Kim faces an automatic life sentence in prison without parole.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)