Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, Texas For nearly a century, the pecan tree has been honored as the state tree of Texas. Now some state lawmakers - and some first-graders - think that pecan pie should be a state symbol as well.
Under a resolution approved by the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, the syrup-based dessert would become the state pie of Texas.
A group of first-graders earlier this year came to the pink granite statehouse in Austin to lobby for the measure.
"Of all the Lone Star state's unique culinary dishes, perhaps none say 'Texas' more sweetly than pecan pie," says the text of the resolution by state Representative Marsha Farney.
Farney, a freshman, endured a bit of hazing from her colleagues as she explained the bill. What about key lime pie, they asked. And why not apple pie?
But Farney stood her ground.
More than 20 percent of pecans grown in the United States come from Texas, according to the proposal.
Texans are known to passionately debate pecan-pie conundrums such as the ideal sugar-to-syrup ratio, according to the measure.
"Yet Texans generally agree on two things: Texas pecan pies are, hands down, the best, especially when made with Texas pecans by a Texan; and secondly, whether served hot or cold, with a scoop of ice cream or without, pecan pie is indeed the perfect ending to any meal," the bill reads.
The proposal now heads to the state Senate, which has approved a similar resolution.
In the meantime, pecan pie was on the menu at the Capitol Grill cafeteria at the statehouse on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.