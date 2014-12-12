DALLAS A grand jury has declined to indict a former Fort Worth deputy police chief charged in the shooting death of a neighbor's dog that may have killed his family's pet cat, officials said on Friday.

Fort Worth Deputy Police Chief Kenneth Flynn was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of animal cruelty. Flynn, 62, resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Oct. 31 after 30 years of service, police said.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Flynn shot the German shepherd on Sept. 29 after being informed it had killed his cat. Neither the department nor Flynn have commented on the report.

"The grand jury heard from numerous witnesses over several days and returned a no-bill on Wednesday," Melody McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Police Department, said in a statement.

"Because grand jury proceedings and testimony are secret by law, this matter is considered closed."

Flynn's attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

The case has prompted an internal investigation into officers' actions in responding to the call, police spokeswoman Natosha Tucker said.

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler)