AUSTIN, Texas The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident in Texarkana in which a police officer responding to a reported burglary fatally shot a suspect who was holding a spoon, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident comes as increased scrutiny has been placed on police following the deaths of unarmed suspects at the hands of police that have sparked protests nationwide.

In Texarkana, the officer arrived at the scene of the reported burglary at about 2 a.m. Monday and found a suspect in the garage of a house, police in the East Texas city said.

"The suspect then came toward the officer in an aggressive manner with a metal object in his hand," police said. The officer fired one shot, striking the suspect, Dennis Grigsby, 35, in the chest. He later died at a hospital.

The object Grigsby was holding was found to be a spoon.

The officer, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

An official from the Rangers, a statewide police service, was not immediately available to comment.

