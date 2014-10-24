AUSTIN Texas A Houston man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 14 and 2, and infecting them with sexually transmitted diseases including HIV, police said on Friday.

The man admitted to sexually assaulting the teenage victim multiple times, police said in a statement.

A lawyer for the man was not immediately available for comment.

The suspect, a registered sex offender, is being held without bond, police said.

He "has destroyed their lives ... he's taken their childhood away," Houston Police Sergeant Jeanette Perales told reporters at a news conference, TV broadcaster KHOU reported.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jim Loney)