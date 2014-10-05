Texas groceries had likely removed by Sunday morning all ground beef from store shelves that was subject to a recall due to possible contamination from tiny pieces of metal, an executive at the company which recalled the product said.

Sam Kane Beef Processors, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, recalled nearly 91,000 pounds of ground beef shipped between Sept. 9 and Sept. 18 to Texas retail outlets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release on Saturday.

Consumers in four separate incidents reported finding pieces of metal about 3 mm in size in beef products, and one of them reported getting a chipped tooth, the USDA said. The USDA classified the health risk from the metals as low.

The stores began removing the meat from shelves immediately and it is likely none remained on Sunday, said Herb Meischen, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Sam Kane.

The products subject to recall were 3-pound packages of HEB ground chuck, 5 and 10-pound packages of HEB ground beef and 10-pound formed patties made from Sam Kane Beef Processors ground chuck, according to the USDA.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Dominic Evans)