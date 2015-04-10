DALLAS At least 20 people, including six children, were treated for nausea and vomiting at a Texas elementary school that was evacuated on Friday because of a gas leak, according to emergency officials.

Fourteen adults and six children at Diamond Hill Elementary School in Fort Worth became ill after a strong odor wafted into the building, likely from a nearby construction site, they said.

Four adults were transported to a hospital with minor symptoms, according to ambulance service MedStar.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials said the local fire department found no evidence of dangerous gases in the building and students were able to return to class.

