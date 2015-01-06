AUSTIN, Texas Law enforcement officials are responding on Tuesday to reports of an active shooter near the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, local broadcaster CBS4 and other local media outlets reported.

Base officials would not confirm the report but said they would soon hold a news conference to discuss the situation.

There was no immediate information on any possible injuries.

CBS Evening News, however, in a tweet, quoted a Pentagon official as saying the situation was now under control.

The shooter was at a VA clinic next to the medical center, CBS4 reported. Video from the scene showed numerous police cars and emergency vehicles.

El Paso police are also assisting and the medical facility that is part of Fort Bliss was on lockdown, they said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Sandra Maler)