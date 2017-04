AUSTIN, Texas A doctor at the El Paso VA Health Care System was shot and a suspect apparently then took his own life on Tuesday in an incident that led to a lockdown at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in west Texas, the El Paso Times reported.

The paper said the information was based on a preliminary investigation provided by officials. Base officials were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)