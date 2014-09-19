A 63-year-old man charged with killing three adults and wounding a child during a shooting spree at a trailer park in Corpus Christi, Texas, committed suicide in his jail cell, police said on Friday.

Sammuel Everett Toomey was being held in Nueces County Jail on three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Sunday shooting that left two women and a man dead, and a 10-year-old boy wounded.

Toomey had been on suicide watch and placed in an isolated cell, assistant chief of jail administration Michael McKenzie told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. He had been last checked on 30 minutes before his body was found with a makeshift noose around his neck, police said.

He was pronounced dead early Friday, police said.

Corpus Christi police on Sunday found the bodies outside separate residences at the Marina Village RV and Mobile Home Park as well as multiple weapons. The boy is now in good condition at a hospital treating his wounds, police said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the apparent suicide. Such investigations are standard practice for inmate deaths.

