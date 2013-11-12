AUSTIN A Texas sheriff's office on Tuesday dropped charges against a man suspected of starting a shooting spree at a Houston-area weekend birthday party that left two dead and 19 injured.

Willie Young, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with deadly conduct as the person law enforcement officials initially suspected of firing the first shots at the party on Saturday night attended by about 100 people.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it later determined Young was not one of the shooters and he would soon be released from custody. It did not provide the exact timing.

"Other witnesses came forward and provided information that cleared Young," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Randy Stewart, 18, another suspect arrested at the same time as Young, has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody, authorities said.

Lawyers for the two men were not immediately available for comment. No one has been charged for the deaths of the two teenagers killed in the shooting but police are continuing their investigation.

The sheriff's office said the incident started when one person at the party in the suburb of Cypress fired a gun into the air in a "celebratory fashion." At least one other individual responded by firing into the panicked crowd as it spilled out of the house, the office said.

