HOUSTON A Houston-area man was in critical condition after being shot in the face when he tried to take a loaded pistol away from a 3-year-old boy, police said on Monday.

Patrick Sanders, 20, was sleeping on the couch when the gun slipped out of his pants on to the floor in the incident that took place on Saturday in a Houston apartment.

The child then handled the gun and Sanders tried to grab it from the toddler, police said.

"At that time, the gun went off and Sanders was shot in the face. The child was not injured," Houston Police said in a statement.

