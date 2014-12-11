DALLAS A Texas woman has been charged with capital murder on suspicion of shooting dead two family members in their home in a city west of Dallas, said on Thursday.

Veronica Dunnachie, 35, is to face charges of murdering her husband and adult step-daughter at her home in Arlington, police said. An attorney for Dunnachie is not listed in online jail records.

According to a police report, she confessed to the shootings over the phone to a friend, who persuaded her to drive to a mental health facility, where she was arrested on Wednesday.

Dunnachie is a member of Open Carry Tarrant County, a gun rights group that advocates the unlicensed, open carrying of firearms. It has garnered national attention for rallies where members take rifles and shotguns to restaurants and retailers in Texas to draw attention to their cause.

Dunnachie is being held in Arlington City Jail. Bail has not been set, according to jail records.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Ediiting by Jon Herskovitz)