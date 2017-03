WACO, Texas Of the 18 injured in a deadly fight among Texas motorcycle gangs, seven remain in the hospital and all are in stable condition, Waco police said on Tuesday.

Most of the 170 people arrested in the fight at a Waco restaurant that left nine people dead were not from the Waco area, police told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Susan Heavey)