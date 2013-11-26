AUSTIN, Texas One person was killed and four others injured when a man with a knife went on a stabbing spree on Tuesday at a hospital in the Texas city of Longview, officials said.

Longview police said a male suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two hospital workers and three visitors. They gave no further details.

The person killed was a hospital employee and one of those injured was listed in critical condition. The other victims were in good condition, Good Shepherd Medical Center Chief Executive Steve Altmiller, told a news conference.

"The Good Shepherd family tragically lost a member," Altmiller said. "This was an isolated incident diligently handled by the Longview Police Department and the Good Shepherd response team."

Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said authorities have cordoned off the second floor of the facility's ambulatory surgical center, where the attack occurred.

Longview is about 120 miles east of Dallas.

Authorities plan a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce more details of the incident.

