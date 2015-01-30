DALLAS A Dallas-area city is trying to shut a suspected swinger's club that promises "classy" parties for adults, saying its operation in a residential neighborhood violates zoning laws.

The Arlington deputy city manager sent a cease and desist letter to the property owners and renters of the home this week, claiming the use of the space violates regulations on home-based businesses, officials said on Friday.

The half-million-dollar home sitting on 1.5 acres, is billed on its website as a unique lifestyle venue known as "Eutopia."

The operators of the club were not immediately available for comment. But David Esopenko, who runs the establishment, told local broadcaster WFAA-TV he will appeal the city's decision.

He said it was not a swingers club but did say party-goers are encouraged to bring donations of $80 per couple, $20 for single women and $80 for single men. The money is used to help offset the cost of food and drink, he said.

The club also provides condoms, themed rooms and laundry service, Arlington officials said.

The city said its use is not compatible with single-family residential zoning and its operation has caused neighbor complaints.

Arlington spokesman Jay Warren said the city is not concerned with the nature of the club.

"The city does not view this as a morality issue. And, upon our police department’s investigation, it isn’t a criminal issue. This is a zoning case. Neighborhoods are for residences," he said.

