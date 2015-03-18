DALLAS A Texas teenager was arrested for placing a threat on social media to launch a mass shooting at a Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, officials said.

The teen, who has not been identified, was arrested on Wednesday for making a "terroristic threat," after posting on Burnbook, an application to anonymously share messages and pictures online, to launch an attack on Dallas-area Princeton High School, police said.

Students at the school were required to pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entering the building, school officials said.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Bill Trott)