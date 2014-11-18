HOUSTON A Houston woman who goes by the name Teddy Bear Paradise was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 months in prison for threatening to assassinate President Barack Obama, prosecutors said.

The woman, formerly known as Denise O'Neal, had told a federal court she sent a letter in November 2013 threatening to murder the president and told two Secret Service agents about a month later of her intention to assassinate Obama.

She pleaded guilty in August and had faced up to five years in prison. A lawyer for the woman was not immediately available for comment.

It was the second time she had been charged with threatening to assassinate a sitting president.

According to court documents, O'Neal, who is in her 50s, pleaded guilty to sending letters in 2008 threatening to kill then-President George W. Bush. She previously pleaded guilty to sending threatening letters in 2005 in California, documents showed.

