AUSTIN, Texas Police investigating a Texas man for holding a tortoise for ransom ended up arresting him on a charge of sexually assaulting a child, officials said on Thursday.

When police went to the home of Joseph Urbino, 34, in the search for tortoise, they learned in a background check that he had outstanding warrants in a child sexual assault case and arrested him.

"This is definitely unique," said Investigator Clint Lobpries of the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. "We got someone off of the street for suspected sexual assault of a child over the theft of a tortoise."

The deputies who arrested Urbino also found the missing African spurred tortoise, Gracie, stuffed into a duffel bag at Urbino's home.

The owner of the 5-year-old tortoise, Stacey Swayze-Krampota, told local broadcaster KPRC the Gracie went missing about three weeks ago when she was moving from her home about 30 miles south of Houston. The African spurred tortoise is a large species of terrestrial tortoise and can grow to about 100 to 200 pounds (45 to 90 kgs).

Swayze-Krampota posted flyers seeking the tortoise's return and received a call from a man saying he would give it back for $1,000.

After being told by neighbors that Urbino had the tortoise, she alerted the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, which sent deputies to investigate.

"I can't believe that she is home now. I was losing hope," Swayze-Krampota told TV station KPRC.

No details were immediately available on the sexual abuse case. There was no lawyer listed for Urbino on his arrest records and a phone listed in his name has been disconnected.

