FORT WORTH Texas A jury began deliberations on Monday in what has been dubbed the "black widow" case of a Texas woman accused of shooting her husband dead for insurance money and then launching a plot to frame someone else for the crime.

Michele Williams, 45 and a mother of four, is on trial for murder and tampering with evidence. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of the 2011 killing of her husband in their home in an exclusive neighborhood in the Fort Worth suburb of Keller.

Williams' lawyers said in closing arguments there was no murder and Greg Williams committed suicide because he was depressed due to debt and the recent deaths of his best friend and grandmother.

Prosecutor Sheila Wynn called Michele Williams a habitual liar who continually changed her version of events to explain her husband's death.

"Who does this?" Wynn said in comments to the jury. "Someone who is trying to blame everyone else, someone who is trying to get away with murder."

Prosecutors said Williams was motivated by greed and stood to be the beneficiary of hundreds of thousands of dollars from insurance money.

Ahead of the trial, Williams had entered a guilty plea for a reduced charge of deadly conduct and tampering with evidence. Just before she was due to be sentenced to 18 years in prison, she withdrew her plea and told the judge that she was innocent.

Her 26-year-old son, Andrew O'Brien, testified that his mother asked him to help her frame Greg Williams’ ex-wife for the murder.

Defense attorney Clay Graham said Williams lied to police so that their 4-year-old daughter would not think her father killed himself.

"She panicked trying to protect her baby girl," Graham told jurors.

Forensic evidence presented during the testimony showed that the gun was fired at least 6 inches (15 cms) away from the victim's head.

