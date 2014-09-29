A Texas jury convicted a 45-year-old mother of four of murder and tampering with evidence on Monday in the 2011 shooting death of her husband in a suburb of Fort Worth in a plot to collect insurance money, an official said.

Michele Williams was also acquitted of a second count of tampering that related to her husband's corpse, said Melody McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney's office. The case has been dubbed in the media a "black widow" trial.

