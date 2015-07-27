DALLAS U.S. transportation security officials are investigating how a man was able to pass through a security checkpoint without a ticket at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and board a commercial airliner, airport officials said on Monday.

The 26-year-old man parked his vehicle at a curbside airport terminal entrance on Sunday night, walked through a Transportation Security Administration screening area and boarded the plane, the airport said in a statement.

The airport statement did not identify the man or the airline involved in the incident.

An airline agent discovered what happened before the flight departed and called airport police, who arrested the man on criminal trespassing charges, the airport said. Officers searched the suspect's vehicle and "found no threat," it said.

TSA spokesman Mike England said the agency is working with the airport to evaluate passenger security checkpoints.

"Immediately following this incident, TSA made adjustments to the DFW screening area, has added more barriers, and is working to identify other long-term solutions that may require physical adjustments to the area," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Will Dunham and Eric Walsh)