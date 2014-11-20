AUSTIN Texas A university admissions building at Texas State University was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a student reported seeing an individual with a gun on campus, the university said.

No one was injured in the event in the central Texas city of San Marcos amid concerns at colleges nationwide after a gunman shot and wounded three people at Florida State University early on Thursday.

"The Texas State University Police are questioning two individuals following an evacuation of the Undergraduate Admissions Center on campus," the university said in a statement.

The building that had been evacuated has since reopened and police have determined there is no active threat, it said.

