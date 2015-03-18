AUSTIN, Texas A U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday the state of Texas does not have to pay more than $300,000 in legal fees to plaintiffs in a civil rights suit over voting.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said a lower court made a mistake when it said Texas had to pay the fees, and reversed its decision.

(This story has been corrected to say that Texas does not have to pay legal fees and amount in question to more than $300,000, removes extraneous material.)

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott in Texarkana, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler)