DALLAS A 19-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run death of a cyclist he is suspected of having struck with his car and then driven for more than one mile with the victim embedded in his windshield, Dallas police said on Thursday.

Police said Silverio Alaniz struck the 54-year-old cyclist while making a turn on Wednesday evening in the Dallas area.

The unidentified cyclist was discovered in a nearby alley, where police said Alaniz apparently dislodged the victim and drove away without providing assistance.

Paramedics transported the victim to Baylor University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were called to a nearby home where they arrested Alaniz.

He was charged with "accident involving death," a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was in the Dallas County Jail on Thursday evening in lieu of $25,000 bail and no attorney was listed on his arrest report.

