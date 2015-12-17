WASHINGTON Major U.S. theme parks in Florida and California, including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios, are implementing additional security measures to screen visitors, Hearst's Orlando, Florida-based WESH-TV reported.

In a report that aired on MSNBC on Thursday, the station said that Walt Disney Co was ending sales of toy guns at its parks in Florida and California, banning visitors over the age of 14 from wearing costumes and adding secondary screenings of visitors with metal detectors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is also using metal detectors at its Orlando park, the report said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh)