NASHVILLE Courthouses and public facilities in 29 Tennessee counties were temporarily evacuated on Tuesday following a rash of telephone bomb threats, similar to recent incidents in several other U.S. states, authorities said.

Threats closed more than a dozen courthouses in Oregon last week and bomb threats were also made in Washington state and Nebraska. By mid-afternoon, 19 of the Tennessee courthouses had been cleared.

"No devices have been found," said Jeremy Heidt, Tennessee Emergency Management spokesman. No bombs were found in any of the other states.

The threats were phoned to both urban and rural offices. In Memphis, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said communications personnel received a call early on Tuesday from an unknown woman who said someone was going to blow up the Criminal Justice Center, the Federal Building and the main Post Office. All were evacuated.

Dean Flener, also an emergency management spokesman, said his agency is monitoring the searches across Tennessee.

"I don't know who is calling them," he said.

