Czech zoo saws off rhino horns to thwart poachers
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
KANSAS CITY Mo. A tornado seriously damaged homes and toppled trees in a small town just east of Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, but a law enforcement dispatcher said there were no initial reports of injuries.
Officials said the twister touched down in Orrick, Missouri, and local television news footage showed it tore through several homes, leaving only the shells standing. It flattened some other buildings, felled large trees and flipped over cars and campers.
The tornado struck about 5:40 p.m local time, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hawblitzel in Kansas City.
A dispatcher for the Ray County sheriff's office said there were no known injuries from the twister. Orrick is a town of about 820 people some 30 miles (48 km) northeast of downtown Kansas City.
A tornado warning remained in effect on Saturday evening for some communities east of Orrick, but the threat was expected to lessen as the storm system moved on, Hawblitzel said.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Peter Cooney)
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
Canada's energy regulator said there were no injuries, fire or evacuations from an oil leak that occurred on Monday at Enbridge Inc's storage facility in Strathcona County, Alberta.
MOGADISHU At least 26 people died from hunger in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia in just a day an a half, federal government radio said on its website.